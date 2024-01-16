Minister Oryem declares end to bullying era in International affairs

The Minister of State for International Affairs, Henry Okello Oryem, asserts that the era of bullying and unilaterally imposing sanctions on independent states is coming to an end. Oryem supports his argument by pointing to the imminent handover of the chairmanship of both the Non-Aligned Movement and the Group of 77 to President Yoweri Museveni later in the week. At least 30 heads of state and government from the 120 member states of the group have confirmed their attendance for the 19th NAM summit in Kampala, with some requesting that their presence not be disclosed. Oryem reflects on the events of the first day of the meeting of senior officials from the Non-Aligned Movement, providing insights into what is anticipated in the days ahead.