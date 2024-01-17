Minister Musenero denied audience by MPs amid budget discussions

The Minister of Science, Technology, and Innovation, Monica Musenero, was asked to leave the room as MPs told her they were busy dealing with budget issues and had no time to listen to lectures in science. The MPs said it would set a wrong precedent for a minister to appear before this committee during the period of presenting the budget framework paper. Her pleas to just give a presentation on the use of science in the country and not to discuss the budget framework paper fell on deaf ears.