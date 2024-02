Minister Katumba Wamala urges public to report road reckless government officials

The Minister of Works and Transport, Gen. Katumba Wamala, has expressed frustration with the ongoing impunity among some government officials and drivers on the roads. During a briefing at the Uganda Media Centre, Katumba urged the public to capture images of government officials driving recklessly, disregarding road signs and other road users, and share them with him.