Minister Cheptoris urges public to avoid single-use products for sustainable environment

The Minister of Water and Environment, Sam Cheptoris, has urged the public to avoid single-use products for sustainable environmental management. His call was made during the inaugural Uganda Environment Forum organized by Nation Media Group and partners, where he expressed the government's commitment to promoting a circular economy. This initiative comes at a time when the country is grappling with the management of plastic and solid waste, among other challenges.