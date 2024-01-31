Minister Baryomunsi says Balaalo are free to settle anywhere in Uganda

Following their eviction from northern Uganda, the MPs in the Buganda Caucus assert that the unruly cattle herders, commonly known as Balaalo, are unwelcome to settle in the region. According to caucus chairperson Muhammad Muwanga Kivumbi, the Balaalo should be restrained from heading to the districts of Kayunga, Ntenjeru, and other parts of Buganda's cattle corridor. However, Information Minister Chris Baryomunsi has dismissed this line of thinking as unviable, insisting that, as Ugandan nationals, they are free to settle anywhere in Uganda, including Buganda, under clear circumstances.