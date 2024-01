Minister Amongi urges land ownership reforms for women

The Minister of Gender, Labour, and Social Development, Betty Amongi, has called for reforms to address disparities in land ownership and resource control among women. During the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) Women's hybrid side-event, Amongi highlighted that women often register land in the names of their husbands, children, or jointly, limiting their economic independence and bargaining power, particularly when seeking loans.