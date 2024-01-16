Minister Amongi assures businesses amid summit relocations

The Minister of Gender, Labour, and Social Development, Betty Amongi, has provided reassurance to business owners and boda boda cyclists affected by the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) and G77+China Summits. She clarified that the relocation of their business areas is a temporary measure, with the government now concentrating on improving Uganda's image to attract additional opportunities. Recently, the government initiated the removal of over 200 motorcycle or boda boda stages in Kampala Central and Makindye divisions in preparation for the two summits.