Meet Cephas Egesa, the Maestro behind 24 years of dazzling fireworks at Serena Hotel

One too many times on New Year's day, people love to watch fireworks showcased by different hotels and venues. However, they never see the faces behind the artistic display, something that commands one to have sharp skills and speed on top of that. Today NTV brings you the story of a 50-year-old Cephas Egesa, who has been a firework technician for the last 24 years, 9 of which were spent at the Serena Hotel in Kampala. Sudhir Byaruhanga caught up with him and now reports.