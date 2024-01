Masindi sugar cane growers to halt supply due to low prices

Masindi sugar cane out-growers have resolved to halt supplying of sugar cane to Kinyara factory due to low prices. They argue that the money offered for a ton of sugar cane at 160,000 shillings is too low and should be increased to 210,000 shillings. This followed a meeting of the outgrower's sugar cane farmers at Kabango town council in Masindi district. However, Kinyara Sugar insists that the price offered for cane is reasonable.