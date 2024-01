Makerere University student ridiculed for suitcase graduates soon

Henry Suubi Kiyimba, a Makerere Univerity Student whose photo of him arriving at the University Hall carrying a metallic suitcase went viral in 2019 will graduate this year.Suubi is now employed as an Engineer in the Building Solution Department at Uganda Baati. His dream is to help his siblings acquire the best education. He also wants to start his own company and be able to become an employer.