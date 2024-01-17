Makerere scientists drive 5-year clean energy initiative

Research scientists from the Makerere University Lung Institute will spearhead a 5-year pilot project aimed at promoting the domestic use of clean energy. Collaborating with the Ministries of Health and Energy and Mineral Development, the scientists plan to train village health teams in Jinja, who will subsequently educate the public about the hazards associated with burning wood and charcoal for cooking. The project seeks to address the increasing prevalence of lung diseases resulting from the inhalation of toxic smoke.