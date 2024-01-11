Lukwago announces start of regional meetings

The Forum For Democratic Change's Katonga Road faction will embark on public engagements with the party members to stream the party mandate. Erias Lukwago who heads the faction, says the first engagement will be held in Jinja district. He has also cautioned party members not to engage in the expression of interest activities that were launched by the FDC members led by Patrick Oboi Amuriat sitting at the party headquarters in Najjanankumbi. Last year, the FDC was embroiled in a dispute with some members being accused of taking money from the State House to finance their election.