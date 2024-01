Lord Mayor urges Parliamentary and Executive Intervention on Kiteezi landfill crisis

Kampala Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago has described the state of Kiteezi landfill as a national crisis calling for the attention of parliament and the executive.The call came during a verification visit of the site to establish the current state and ascertain value for money for maintaining the area. He warns that if no immediate action a public health emergency is in the offing.