Lord Mayor criticizes gov't for neglecting opposition supporters

The Lord Mayor, Erias Lukwago, has criticized government officials, accusing them of neglecting suffering opposition supporters. Lukwago contends that the government cannot evade responsibility for atrocities its agents have inflicted on opposition members. He spoke at prayers held for Adam Mulwana, who composed the Toka kwa Barabara song for Dr. Kizza Besigye's presidential campaign in 2011. JACKSON ONYANGO has more.