Legal mind explains impact of high court ruling on WhatsApp messages

The commercial court has ruled that messages shared on WhatsApp, a social media platform, between two parties regarding work amount to a contract when the work is executed. Speaking to NTV, lawyer John Musiime stated that even in the absence of a physical agreement on paper, a phone is treated as a computer. The ruling followed a case where a medical worker sued a hospital in Kampala for non-payment of services despite the absence of a formal contract. However, the court relied on WhatsApp messages exchanged between the doctor and the hospital's proprietor.