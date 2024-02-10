Lawyers welcome Alternative Dispute Resolution to beat case backlog

A section of lawyers has welcomed the government's move to strengthen Alternative Dispute Resolution by creating a policy and, later on, an act of parliament. This comes after Justice Minister Norbert Mao stated that they were developing a policy for the same to be presented to the cabinet soon. They believe this will save the courts from backlog, time, and resources by resolving cases outside of court that could easily be settled through alternative means.