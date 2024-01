Late General Kaboyo's family battles land grabbers in Kyangwali estate

The family of the late Brigadier General David Kaboyo has run to the Office of the RDC Kikuube district seeking intervention over alleged land grabbers in an estate in Kyangwali Sub-County. According to some witnesses, the land belongs to the late Kaboyo since 2005 when he purchased it at a cost of Shs 1.2 million from the family of the late Nyanduuru.