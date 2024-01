Kyankwanzi district leaders support the disabled

Special needs people in Kyankwanzi District are calling on central government to increase funding for their activities. The call, by the district chairperson for Persons with Disabilities Richard Opowa, the 1,800 members lack sufficient funds to carry out activities there. The call came as the association received 180 wheel chairs worth 90 million shillings from the father's heart mobility ministry in Kyankwanzi Town Council.