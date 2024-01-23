Kyambogo varsity don allegedly defiled a 16-year old girl

The appointments committee at Kyambogo University is set to sit to decide the fate of its former vice chancellor in charge of finance Dr. Eron Lawrence whom police is hunting on charges of aggravated defilement. According to Prof. Eli Katunguka, this will be done once the committee receives the report of the special investigations committee which was instituted by the university council to look into this issue internally, separate from the police investigations. Prof. Katunguka points out that the university laws prohibit anyone who has been formally charged with such a crime in the courts of law to serve in the university.