Kyagulanyi plants bananas in potholes amid police siege

As the police continued the siege at NUP party president Robert Kyagulanyi's home in Magere, Wakiso district, he was across town in Ndeeba, planting banana seedlings in potholes. Kyagulanyi, along with other opposition leaders in the United Forces of Change, decided to protest against the poor state of roads in the country earlier this week. The protest began yesterday.