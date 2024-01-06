Kumi farmer turns farm residues into briquettes

Farmers in Akubui village in Kumi district have resolved to fight environmental degradation by turning the groundnuts shellings in to briskets. This is intended to replace charcoal and firewood commonly used by the local people for cooking in this area. The farmers, who previously used to dispose of groundnuts shells, have now opted to add more value in to it which which they say will give them more income.One of the farmers James Albert Okurut further notes that this will go a long way in conserving the environment and also reducing on the excesses of buying charcoal in Kumi.