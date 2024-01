Koboko leaders gather to hold special prayers for reconciliation

Local leaders in Koboko have joined religious leaders for a day of reconciliation prayers, following a spate of land conflicts that have sent the ethnic Langi, Acholi, and Madi communities into a spate of fights with their South Sudan and DR Congo neighbors. The reconciliation prayers are intended to return calm to the communities affected by atrocities, reportedly committed by former president Idi Amin Dada in the 1970s.