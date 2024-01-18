Kizza Besigye describes Ogwal’s death as a national loss

Following the death of Dokolo Woman Member of Parliament Cecilia Ogwal, condolence messages to the family and the country at large continue to pour in. Dr Kizza Besigye, the Founding President of the Opposition Forum for Democratic Change to which Ogwal belonged described Ogwal's death as a national loss. Born on 12 June 1946 Ogwal was a politician, businesswoman and management consultant. She has been the Member of Parliament for various constituencies in Lango region since 1996.