KIU rangers should play against Miracle Ravens

KIU Rangers will seek to maintain their perfect start to the new season, when they take on Miracle Ravens in one of the fixtures of the National Basketball League set to be played today at the YMCA court in Wandegeya. Having claimed an overtime victory over JT Jaguars in their opening game of the season before thrashing Magic Stomers 76 by 57 points, the Rangers seek to build on the good performance displayed in their last two games