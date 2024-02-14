Kiplimo and Cheptegei lead Uganda at World Cross Country Championship

World cross country championship defending champion Jacob Kiplimo and silver medalist Joshua Cheptegei have confirmed they will lead Uganda’s team to this year’s event in Belgrade. The team, which enters camp early next month, will consist of the top 6 winners of the men’s and women’s senior categories from this year's National Cross Country Championships that took place in Tororo last Saturday, as well as the top 5 from the junior men’s and women’s categories.