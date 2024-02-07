Khat farmers face an uncertain future

Khat Growers and dealers in Wakiso have vowed to return to court to challenge the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substance Act 2023. This comes a day after President Museveni assented to the legislation to criminalize the use, farming, supply, and trading of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances. The leadership of the khat growers group says they are mobilizing their members across the country to update them on the latest developments and decide their next move.