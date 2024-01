KCCA resolves to close down Kiteezi landfill in 2 years

Kampala Capital City Authority has expressed commitment to working towards sustainable waste management in the city. While for years, the authority has depended on engineered landfills for the disposal of waste, it says this is not sustainable and is moving towards a zero-waste strategy. Meanwhile, the authority has expressed optimism that the Kiteezi landfill will finally be decommissioned in 2 years.