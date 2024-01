KCCA prepares to launch hundreds of new public toilets

Kampala Capital City Authority has inspected over 45 new toilets as part of their preparation for the public launch. These conveniences are integral to a project aimed at expanding facilities throughout the city, encompassing markets, police barracks, schools, and city roads to enhance hygiene. Nevertheless, questions arise regarding the assertion by KCCA Executive Director Dorothy Kisaka that each toilet costs approximately UGX 200 million.