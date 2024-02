KCCA, NEMA to upgrade Leachate treatment plant

Kampala Capital City Authority in early 2000 commissioned the Leachate treatment plant at Kiteezi landfill. Despite heavy investment, this facility has only remained a white elephant, lying idle at the moment after malfunctioning. NTV sought an explanation from the Authority on why the plant is down and other environment experts on the dangers this poses to the communities around and the environment.