KCCA addresses concerns over ADB funded project

The Deputy Director of KCCA, Engineer David Luyimbazi, states that the queries raised by the African Development Bank regarding the implementation of the Kampala Road Rehabilitation Project have been addressed. The queries ranged from the project lacking an environmental specialist, the government's failure to commit the 41 billion shillings for the compensation of landlords in areas where road works will be tarmacked, to the high amount of money the contractors would charge to pave a kilometer of the road. We have a report.