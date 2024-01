Kawempe Muslim ladies lead FUFA women's league with 3-0 victory

Kawempe Muslim Ladies reclaim the top spot in the Fufa Women Super League with a 3-0 victory over Lady Doves today in Kawempe. Samalie Nakacwa, Mary Kabaculezi, and Hadija Nandago all found the net as Ayub Khalifah Kiyingi’s team secured three crucial points to regain the league summit. In another match, Rines SS Women's Football Club returns to winning form, defeating She Maroons 2-1 in Wakiso.