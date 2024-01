Kawempe Muslim beat Uganda Martyrs 3-0 to stay top of table

Kawempe Muslim beat Uganda Martyrs 3-0 in the Fufa women's Super League showdown played today at the Valley in Kawempe. Jolly Kobusingye gave the hosts the lead in the first half before Agnes Nabukenya and Hadijah Babirye scored in the second half to earn Kawempe Muslim the three crucial points. Elsewhere, defending Champions Kampala Queens edged Wakiso Hill 2-1 in Lugogo while Lady Doves thumped Rines ss 5-1 in Masindi.