Kasubi Royal Tombs 90% restored, final touches underway

The Katikkiro of Buganda, Charles Peter Mayiga, has disclosed that while 90% of the restoration works on the Kasubi royal tombs are complete, the remaining 10%, albeit minor, will demand additional time and resources for resolution. The kingdom intends to be thorough and will commission the tombs only after addressing and completing the remaining artwork. Mayiga conducted a tour of the tombs today.