Kasese ADF victims call for government help

At least 318 victims of the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) war in Kasese district are demanding compensation from the government for the losses they suffered during the insurgency. Kasese experienced civil strife caused by ADF rebels between 1996 and 2002, resulting in extensive damage to property and loss of lives. Other attacks were witnessed last year. NTV spoke to some survivors of the insurgency, and they stated that they continue to experience the effects of the losses they incurred.