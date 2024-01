Kamwenge tragedy; Man kills four in family attack

The Kamwenge police are investigating a tragic incident in Rwencera Nkoma village, Kamwenge District. A man reportedly attacked his maternal uncle's home, resulting in the death of four family members. Sam Asiimwe, who was subsequently killed by a mob, carried out the assault on the family of Denis Turyahabwe, situated approximately 100 meters from his own residence. The incident occurred around 8 pm on Monday.