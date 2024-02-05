Kampala traders applaud China's new visa application center

The Kampala City Traders Association has embraced the China government's decision to establish a formal visa application center, urging other nations to adopt a similar approach. The move is expected to streamline operations and alleviate congestion at embassies. The upcoming China visa application center in Kampala aims to facilitate a smoother visa application process and enhance consular operations. The Chinese government notes that approximately 12,000 Ugandans travel to China annually, with a significant portion representing the business community