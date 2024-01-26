Kampala queens seek return to the top of the league

In Women's football, defending Champions, Kampala Queens will take the short trip to Kampala Quality grounds in Kyebando to take on Asubo Gafford in the last game of the first round of the FUFA Women's Super League. Currently, second on the log with just two points behind Kawempe Muslim, the Queens of Soccer will seek to return to the top of the FUFA Women Super League with a win in tomorrow's game against Asubo Gafford. Asubo Gafford are coming off the back of a 4-2 victory in their previous game against Makerere University Ladies last weekend.