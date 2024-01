Kampala Queens: Mixed results in FUFA Women's Super League first round

Kampala Queens' journey in the first round of the 2023-24 FUFA Women's Super League has been a mix of triumphs and tribulations. The soccer queens missed a chance to lead the proceedings after nine games, ultimately settling for second place with 20 points following a goalless draw with Asubo Gafford Ladies in their final first-round game.