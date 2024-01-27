Kampala Queens in scoreless draw with Asubo Gafford

Defending champions Kampala Queens and Asubo Gafford Ladies played to a goalless draw in the FUFA Women Super League game at Kampala Quality Stadium in Kyebando yesterday. The match marked the conclusion of the first round of the Women's top-flight league. The result moved the Queens of Soccer just one point from 19 to 20 points, placing them one point behind table leaders Kawempe Muslim as they complete the first-round fixtures in the second position. It was a game that ebbed and flowed, with both sides enjoying spells, although neither could exert enough pressure to secure a breakthrough goal advantage.