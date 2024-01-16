Kampala cyclists speed up without helmets, study shows

Makerere School of Public Health and Johns Hopkins University have released the findings of a research study revealing that cyclists in Kampala's central business district are riding at higher speeds without using helmets. The study indicates an increase in average speed from 50 to approximately 57 km/h. Helmet usage remains low among motorcyclists and is almost non-existent among passengers, contributing to a rise in accidents and fatalities since 2020.