Latest NTV

Advertisement
Latest Monitor News
  • 1 News Tension in Comoros after disputed vote
  • 2 National Court bailiff found dead in Kabale
  • 3 News Liberia's Weah says won't run again for president
  • 4 News Tanzania bans all KQ flights to Dar es Salaam
  • 5 National 7 remanded over phone snatching in Kampala