Kagadi faces critical teacher shortage and infrastructure challenges

District officials in Kagadi are urgently appealing to the government for assistance due to a severe shortage of teachers in the district. Bartholomew Bukenya, the District Education Officer, reveals a staggering staffing gap of 600 teachers. Additionally, the district faces a shortage of school structures, with at least 32 schools having only two classroom blocks to accommodate learners. This plea for help emerged during a fundraiser for a community school in Ruteete Sub County, which has been operating in dilapidated structures for 15 years.