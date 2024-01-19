Kabale health officials confirm seven COVID-19 cases

Kabale District Health Officer, Dr. Gilbert Mateka, has confirmed the admission of seven COVID-19 patients to hospitals. Five patients are at Kabale Regional Referral Hospital, while two others are admitted at Kamukira Health Center IV in Kabale municipality. According to Mateka, dozens of community members with flu-like symptoms have tested negative for Covid-19. He urges the public to adhere to safety measures as the virus continues to pose a threat.