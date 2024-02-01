Judiciary's first National Open Day: Insight into court operations

The Judiciary is inviting the general public nationwide to the first national open day scheduled for 29th February 2024 at Kololo Independence Grounds. Chief Registrar of the Courts of Judicature, Sarah Langa, stated that Judicial Officers will explain and demonstrate their court proceedings during the event. The public is encouraged to provide feedback on the services delivered to Ugandans, as the event is open to all. Additionally, other justice actors, including Prisons, the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions, Uganda Police Force, and the Inspectorate of Government, will also participate. Langa shared this information during a press briefing for the upcoming 25th Annual Judges Conference, the Opening of the New Law Year-2024, and the Commissioning of the Supreme Court and Court of Appeal Buildings.