Judiciary calls for public participation in first National Open Day on February 29, 2024

The Judiciary is urging the public to attend the first national open day on February 29, 2024, at Kololo Independence Grounds. According to the Chief Registrar of Courts of Judicature, Sarah Langa, judicial officers will explain and demonstrate how they conduct business in courts of law. She expects feedback from the public, as the event is open to all, including other justice, law, and order sectors.