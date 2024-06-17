ABSA post budget dialogue: Gaps & opportunities
Experts urge government on fair taxation
11000 pupils in 72 schools get money smart skills
2024 O-level exams to be held under both new and old syllabi
Experts explain ecosystem
Police fire teargas as LOP and team tour the Lubigi swamp
More MPs to be summoned as investigators widen net
Paul Akamba arrest: Lawyers say arrest is planned to dent judiciary profile
MPs remanded, now await trial in the high court
Stemming mental crisis in the workplace, experts speak up
Omusinga Charles Mumbere aliko enguudo z’alambudde e Kasese
ABAASENDERWA AMAYUMBA: Ssenyonyi, bagenze okulambulako babakubyemu ttiiyaggaasi
ABABAKA MUTEMBULI NE NAMUJJU: Kkooti ebagaanye okweyimirirwa, bazziddwayo ku alimanda
OMUBAKA AKAMBA ALIWA?: Poliisi egamba terina by’eyinza kwogera mu kiseera kino
OKUKWATA MU NGERI EY’OKUWAMBA: Bannamateeka bagamba kittatana ekitongole ekiramuzi
EKKOBAANE LY’OKULYA ENGUZI: Ababaka abalala babiri bayiddwa okweyanjula ku poliisi