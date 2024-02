JT Jaguars beats KCCA Panthers by 58 points to 56 in Basketball league

JT Jaguars came from three quarters down to beat KCCA Panthers 58-56 in a league fixture played today at the YMCA Court in Wandegeya. The Jaguars, who were trailing by nine points at the end of the second quarter, completed their comeback in the final quarter to secure their third win of the season. They return to action tomorrow against UCU Canons at the Indoor Arena in Lugogo.