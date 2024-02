Jas Mangat takes fastest time on day one of National Rally Championship

The season's National Rally Championship commenced on Saturday with 39 drivers participating on day one in the Mbarara City Rally. Jas Mangat, who returns after a break last season, picked up from where he left off as he finished with the fastest time ahead of Ronald Ssebuguzi and Posiano Lwakataka, respectively. The competition continues tomorrow with drivers going through 6 sections on what will be the final day.