Is the independence of the Judiciary under threat? | ON THE SPOT

The Judiciary is launching the New Law Year, an event expected to be attended by judges, judicial officers, lawyers, and various dignitaries. However, some members of the Uganda Law Society have urged all lawyers to boycott the event in protest against what they view as increased interference from the Executive in the Judiciary's affairs. This call for a boycott comes in the wake of an injunction against a meeting convened by the Uganda Law Society members to address perceived threats to the Judiciary's independence. ON THE SPOT, we delve into the question: Is the independence of the judiciary truly under threat?