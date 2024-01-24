Intern doctors want presidential directive to be implemented

Medical interns want the presidential directive that mandates all medical interns to receive half of the recommended pay for fully appointed medical officers in their respective professions fulfilled. The fresh demand arises in response to the current allowance of One million shillings, which they say is less than the previously recommended amount. The interns have called upon President Museveni to address and rectify the discrepancy, threatening to stage a strike from February 1, 2024, if their concerns remain unresolved.