Initial investigations reveal pistol used in Pastor Bugingo's shooting incident

Initial investigations into the shooting of maverick Pastor Aloysius Bugingo show that a pistol was used in the attack on his car, in which his bodyguard Corporal Richard Muhumuza was killed. Police are also examining the car in which the pastor was traveling to collect more evidence for a comprehensive report on the attack. ALI MIVULE has been looking into the matter and now reports.